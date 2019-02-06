|
Joseph E. Kelley, Sr., on Feb. 3, 2019, age 87 of West Chester since 1968. Born in Philadelphia,, and attended Upper Darby High School. He was a US Navy Veteran during the Korean War and started working as a mechanic at Frank C. Videon Chrysler in Newtown Square, he went on to open his own shop Joe Kelley Repairs, that he operated until semi retiring in 1988. He married the former Audrey Moyer in 1962, who passed away in 1995. He is survived by his children, Karen Kelley of West Chester and Joseph E. (Heather) Kelley, Jr. of York, PA; two granddaughters; a step-son Jeff Moyer; a sister-in-law Mary Ann Bannon and a sister Kathleen Perri. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry, & Victor Kelley and Laura Brown. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Thursday, Feb. 14th at 11:00 AM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to the , 1815 Market St., Phila, PA 19103. Frank C. Videon Funeral Home www.frankvideonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019