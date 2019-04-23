Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Joseph E. McNally, 67, of Folsom, Pa passed away on April 21, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Michael T. Sr. and Mary C. McNally. Joe was a Marine Veteran serving during the Vietnam War and former member of Herbert Best VFW Post-928. He was an avid fan of the Eagles, Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Bucs. He loved long hair miniature dachshunds and has owned 5 of them. What Joe loved most though was spending time with his family and friends. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Joyce; loving brother Michael T. McNally, Jr. (Betty); many adoring nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday at the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton Pa 19070 from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM followed by his 11:00 AM Funeral Service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe’s memory may be made to “Service Dogs for Veterans with Disabilities” at NEADS.org. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019
