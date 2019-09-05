|
Joseph E. Rhoads III, age 52 of Essington, PA passed away on September 4, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Penn. Born in Ridley Park, PA, Joe has recently resided in Essington, PA, previously residing in Folsom, PA. A 1985 graduate of St. James High School, Joe worked as a Firefighter for the city of Chester for many years. He belonged to the Chester Fire Co., Local 1400 and also volunteered at the Eddystone Fire Company and Folsom Fire Company. He enjoyed boating at White Crystal Beach in Earleville, MD. Joe’s other hobbies included riding motorcycles, jet skiing, and cooking, especially for the holidays. He is survived by his parents; Joseph Jr. and Brenda Edmunds Rhoads; sons, Joseph Rhoads IV and Christopher Rhoads; a sister; Connie (Scott) McElwee, and nieces; Holly McElwee and April (Brandon) Weider. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, 9/11/19 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM and again on Thursday, 9/12/19 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA with a service on Thursday at 11:00AM. Donations in his memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (https://ww5.komen.org/). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
