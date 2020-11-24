On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Joseph Edward Dolan, Sr., of Glenolden, PA, was born into eternal life. Loving husband, father, son, brother, Grandpa, uncle and friend, passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He was 66 years old. Joe, also known as the “Big Elf ” to family and friends and “Mr. Dolan” to the Bonner/Prendie Community, was born the second of nine children to Joseph and Doris Dolan of Clifton Heights, PA. He was an active member of St. George Parish in Glenolden, PA. Joe graduated from Monsignor Bonner High school, class of 1972, then Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA in 1976, and then, later in life, achieved his Master’s degree. In 1977, he began his impactful teaching career that spanned over 4 decades until his retirement from Bonner/Prendie in March 2020. Thriving on his passion for education and quality childcare, Joe, along with his wife, Marie, sister-in-law, Pat and brother-in-law, Vince, opened Early Learner’s Fundamental Childcare (ELF) in Collingdale, PA. Joe was an influential and respected businessman that served the Collingdale community through two successful business, The Family Deli and ELF Childcare, for over 35 years. Joe was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and sports fan. He spent his early years participating in youth sports, and later became an accomplished and respected member of the Monsignor Bonner High School Crew team, and then later Mercyhurst College Crew team. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph M. Dolan Jr., brother, Paul M. Dolan and sister-in- law Patricia A. Felker He is survived by his mother, Doris M. Dolan, his loving wife of 41 years, Marie C. Dolan (nee Wilson), his five children, Kimberly A. Goodwin (Gene), Erin M. Grandizio (Matthew), Joseph E. Dolan, Jr., Bryan P. Dolan (Courtney) and Colleen M. Lincke (Joseph), his 7 siblings Mary P. Devenney, Kathy M. Driscoll, Michael J. Dolan, Robert F. Dolan, Theresa A. Dolan, Thomas P. Dolan, John S. Dolan, his eight Grandchildren Benjamin P. Goodwin, Londyn M. Goodwin, Madelyn M. Grandizio, Gabrielle M. Grandizio, Emma F. Purfield, Hunter F. Dolan, Abigail M. Dolan, Lyla J. Dolan, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint George’s Church, 11 Lamont Ave, Glenolden. Visitation: Friday November 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. Interment will be Saturday in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Due to current situations facial masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home and the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joe’s name to: Bonner/Prendie Crew Team, PO Box 72, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 https://mbapcrew.com/donate
or to The (Philadelphia) Eagles Autism Foundation www.philadelphiaeagles.com/eaglesautismfoundation/
or to Vest a cop www.vestacop.com
Po Box 461, Ridley Park, PA 19078 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com