(1928-2020) Joseph F. Canamucio, Sr., 92 of Drexel Hill, passed away peacefully at Taylor hospice on November 22, 2020. Joe was born in Clifton Heights to the late Carmelo and Flavia Canamucio, and was the youngest of their 4 children (Theresa, Josephine and Carmen). Joe is predeceased by only 17 days by his wife of 63 years, Elvira. He is survived by his son Joseph (Olga), his daughter Anne (Lois), his grandchildren Natalie (Brian) and Joseph (Jane), and many nieces and nephews. He was a math teacher, first at Clifton Heights High School and then at Strath Haven High school. In retirement, Joe and Vera’s travels took them all over the world. Joe’s many hobbies included deep sea fishing excursions with his father and his son. He was an avid gardener, a Jeopardy fan, and he enjoyed the NY Times Crossword puzzles. His favorite thing was getting together with family for any occasion. Memorial Mass: Saturday, November 28 at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Drexel Hill. Services will also be live streamed from the Williams Lombardo Facebook page, so family and friends can celebrate Joe from home if they prefer. In the interest of safety, there will be no visitation prior to mass. Interment: private.


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
