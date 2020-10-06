Joseph F. DiSciullo, “Duke”, to his family and friends, age 64, of Springfield, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Joseph was the son of Edith R. Cataleno and the late Anthony M. DiSciullo II. Father to Son, Jamie and Daughter, Rebecca. Grandfather to Alyssa, Adrianah and Natalia. Also survived by his brothers, Anthony M. (Kathryn) DiSciullo, III, Thomas M. DiSciullo, Benjamin D. (Lucille) Cataleno and Steven S. Cataleno. Sister in Law Donna DiSciullo. He is predeceased by his Brother John E. DiSciullo and Stepfather Samuel Cataleno. He is also survived by his Aunt Shirley Slaughter, many nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, grand-nieces and cousins. Joe was employed by Acme Markets for 25 years and was known to have served his co-workers and community daily with a friendly smile and willingness to help. He enjoyed working outdoors and was always available to lend a helping hand to his family, friends and neighbors. A favorite past time was family game night where he was always the first one to the table to enjoy a friendly game of Cards or Bingo He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed each of the four professional Philadelphia sports teams, with his passion being the Philadelphia Phillies. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:30am Saint Kevin’s Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30AM in the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Springfield Ambulance Corps. 201 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064-3143. www.olearyfuneral.com