Joseph F. Jennings, of Swarthmorewood, passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late James and Sarah (McMonagle) Jennings, Joe was a graduate of West Catholic High School who proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S Postal Service. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan (nee Kee) Jennings and his five siblings: Jim Jennings; Mary Dillman; Harry Jennings; Peggy Boston; and Sally Bernhardt. He is survived by his five sons, Joseph (Regina), Kevin (Donna), Brian (Kelly), Tim (Cathy) and Matthew. He was a wonderful grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Joe loved spending time with his family and was a friend to many. He greeted everyone he met with a warm smile and a kind word. He was a long time member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish. A true Philadelphia sports fan, he especially loved to spend his summers following the Phillies and cheering on his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fall. Due to current circumstances, services will be private. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Notre Dame de Lourdes School, 990 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081 (https://notredamedelourdes.net/memorial-gifts).
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2020