Joseph F. McGonigle, age 47, of Franconia Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 17, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Born in Media, PA he was the son of Kathleen (Bimler) McGonigle, of Jim Thorpe and the late Bernard J. McGonigle. Joe graduated from Penn Crest High School, Class of 1990. Joe was employed as a supervisor for the PA Dept. of Agriculture, Weights & Measures Department. He loved fishing, hunting and passing on his knowledge to others. Joe was an excellent marksman who won many first-place shooting competitions in the Tri-State area. No matter what Joe set his mind to, he always gave it 100%. He was a member of Central Schwenkfelder Church, Lansdale. Joe’s cancer journey brought him closer to the Lord. He never complained even through all his suffering. Joe was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In addition to his mother Kathleen, he is survived by his wife Sherri L. (Clemens) McGonigle; two children Shyanne and Brandon; his in-laws Ken & Fran Clemens, Mike & Pam Clemens, Karen & John Reininger, Bruce & Jen Clemens; many nieces and nephews; Stephanie & Todd, Jessica, Andrew, Brad, Jason, Jacob & Abigail, Tristan, Deanna, and Kurtis. In addition to his father Bernard, he was preceded in death by his brother Timothy McGonigle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Monday, April 22, 11:30AM, at Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale 19446, where Visitation will take place from 10:00-11:30AM. Private interment will take place before the Memorial Service. For those desiring, contributions may be made to The Joseph F. McGonigle Memorial Fund, c/o Univest Bank & Trust, 500 Harleysville Pike, Telford PA 18969, or delivered to any Univest Bank Branch. Donations will be used to defray uncovered medical expenses and also for the ongoing support of the children.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2019