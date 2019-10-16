Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Andrew
3500 School Lane
Drexel Hill, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Andrew
3500 School Lane
Drexel Hill, PA
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:15 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery
1701 Market St
Upper Chichester, PA
Joseph F. McHale Obituary
Joseph F. McHale, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 15 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (McKinney) and the late Florence (McPhee). Dearest father of Joseph, Jr., Gerald and Richard (Dorina) and stepdaughters Sr. Geraldine McPhee, Sisters of Notre Dame DeNamur and Barbara Burns (James). Loving grandfather of Susan McHale and step grandchildren Heather Clune (Thomas), Jennifer Leonard, Esq. (James) and Brian Burns, USN (Patricia). Also survived by six step great grandchildren, Tommy and Zachary Clune, Colin and Valentina Burns and Julian and Lucy Leonard. Joseph was born and raised in Chester, Pa., and a graduate of Chester High School. He was a retired U.S. Postal employee, and a longtime resident of Drexel Hill before his retirement to the Armed Forces Home. Joseph was a decorated World War II Navy veteran (USS Wisconsin), a 4th Degree member of Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #4518, a Delaware County Republican Committee person, a member of the Cardinal Dougherty Assembly #590, the Aston Lions Club, VFW Chapter #5705, the St. Andrew Choir and St. Andrew Seniors. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, October 24 at 9:30 AM at St. Andrew Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, followed by his funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Township Line Road & Market Street, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Villa Julie Residence (Sisters of Notre Dame), 1531 Greenspring Valley Rd., Stevenson, MD 21152.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019
