Joseph Brogan
Resources
Joseph Francis Brogan


1940 - 2020
Joseph Francis Brogan, age 80 of Upper Darby, PA passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was the husband of Dawn Bauer Brogan. Joe was born on January 12, 1940 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Edward J. Brogan and Margaret Gallagher Brogan. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and attended Villanova University. Joe was a veteran of the US Army. He was a longtime employee of SEPTA as a bus driver. SURVIVORS: Husband of Dawn Bauer Brogan; father of Debbie Tremper, Colleen Brogan, and Shannon Einhorn (Greg); brother of Edward Brogan; grandfather of Halle, Jack, Beckett, and Oliver; great grandfather of Matthew. SERVICES: Services and interment will be announced at a later date. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020
