Joseph G. Napolillo, age 77 of Ridley Twp., PA passed suddenly on Feb. 2, 2020. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Worked at the Delaware River Port Authority as a police officer for many yrs. After retiring he then worked at Ridley High School where he made wonderful friendships and enjoyed all the kids. Predeceased by his sister Theresa Powlowski and his brother John Napoline. Survived by his loving wife Jean (nee Ridewood), his devoted daughter Denise Markee (Michael), his granddaughter Reagan, and his sister Elizabeth Tolin (Tim). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 8:45-9:45 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. ALL AT St. Rose of Lima Church 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 4, 2020