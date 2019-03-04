Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
908 S. Providence Rd.
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
208 Milmont Ave.
Milmont Park, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
208 Milmont Ave.
Milmont Park, PA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
Arlington Cemetery
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Joseph Henry Graziano Obituary
Joseph Henry Graziano, age 88, of Swarthmore passed on February 28, 2019. Husband of the late Edith Marie (nee Reynolds) and loving father of the late Lynda Marie Del Viscio (Lawrence). He is survived by his beloved children, Maryann King (Wayne), Thomas H. Graziano (Jacquelin) and Joann Mulray (Thomas); his 10 grandchildren and 13-great-grandchildren. Joseph was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was beloved by all, and left a legacy of love and commitment to his family. He was cherished and will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 6-8 PM, at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19087. Also, Visitation on Thursday, March 7, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 208 Milmont Ave, Folsom, PA 19033. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 AM Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
