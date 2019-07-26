|
Joseph J. Brennan Jr., age 81 of Newtown Square, formerly of West Phila. passed on July 23, 2019. He was a proud 1956 graduate of St. Thomas More. He rejoins his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Ann (Beth, nee Hughes) on their adventure together into forever. Joe and Beth leave behind two loved sons, Joseph K. (Susanne) and Kenneth J. (Grace) and his grandson, Michael. Son of Joseph and Madeleine Brennan, late of Newtown Square. Joe and Beth were aunt, uncle, and Godparents to 16 nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Joe is survived by brothers, Edward (late Marge) and Jack (Pam), and is pre-deceased by sister, Lynn. He is also survived by special friends of 50+ years, Judy Bower (late Jim) and Delores Harrison (Steve). Joe was an avid bowler and won many state awards from Florida to New Jersey. He was a member of local bowling leagues for a combined total of 56+ years. Joe served in the US Army and for a period was NCOIC of a training command company in Ft. Gordon, GA. Joe retired from PECO in 1991, was a proud member and Recording Secretary of IBEW 1184 in Chester PA for 18 years, and was also a Product Control Manager for 5 years at a local plastics company. Funeral at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019