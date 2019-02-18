Home

Joseph J. Corey Jr. Obituary
Joseph J. Corey, Jr. age 77, of Springfield, PA, passed away February 17, 2019. Loving husband of Christine (nee Neiss) Corey; beloved father of Tina (Andy) Garrity, Michelle (Nick) Kutufaris, Renee (Casey) Scullin and Steven (Cassie) Corey; brother of Ellen (the late Daniel) Kennedy, Ann (Ronnie) Grippo, Daniel Corey, Esq, Michael (Mary) Corey; Pop Pop to Corey Ann, Nicky, Danny, Kristen, Christina, Molly, Eddie and Sybil May. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, February 21, 2019, 6 P.M. and February 22, 9 A.M. O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA. 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Francis of Assisi, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019
