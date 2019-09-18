|
|
Joseph J. Cranston, age 71, of Garnet Valley, PA, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Brookhaven, he was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. A 1966 graduate of Sun Valley High School, his football record for most yards gained in a single game lasted for over twenty-five years. He attended Lebanon Valley College on a full football scholarship and graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country in Vietnam. Returning home, Joe attended Penn State University and earned a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering. Joe had a distinguished career with Heraeus Inc., an international precious metal and tecnology firm. Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed all sports, especially coaching young athletes, but most of all he loved being with his family and friends. His dry wit was appreciated by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, Bartholomew F., Jr. and Mary G. Bowes Cranston, Joseph is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis P. Cranston. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan M. Pelkey Cranston; a daughter, Briana Cranston and her fiancé Brian Ball; 3 brothers, Bart F. (Paula), Michael T. (Georgina) Cranston, and David J. Cranston. A visitation will be held on Friday, 9:15-10:15AM at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Rd, Chadds Ford, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment, S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to at (wwwmichaeljfox.org) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 19, 2019