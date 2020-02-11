|
Joseph J. Glowacki, 82, of Aston, CPA and Shareholder of Elko & Associates, Ltd. in Media died February 10, 2020 at Naamans Creek Country Manor after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He celebrated his 82nd birthday with family the day before he died. Born on February 9, 1938 in Chester’s West End, Joe lived in the City of Chester until 1973 before moving to Aston. He was a graduate of St. Hedwig’s Grade School in 1951 and St. James High School in 1955. Joe earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics, majoring in Accounting from Villanova University in 1959. For 45 years, Joe practiced accounting beginning with Mack & Company, which merged into Isaacson Stolper & Company in Wilmington, Delaware. In 1962, Joe joined forces with Melvin Rudman, CPA in Chester, later merging their practice with Al Elko and became Elko, Fischer, McCabe & Rudman, CPA until December 31, 2000. On January 1, 2001 the firm spun off and Joe continued as a shareholder with the newly created Elko & Associates, Ltd. a member of the Elko Advisory Group, LLC. He retired on September 30, 2003. Joe enjoyed and participated in many organized sports teams in football, basketball and baseball. He also enjoyed the game of golf in his later years. He was very attached and dedicated to his family. He had a deep commitment to his faith and his Church of St. Joseph in Aston. He was a lector, a Eucharistic minister, vice chairman of the parish pastoral council, chairman of the parish finance committee, a member of the RCIA team and a member of the St. Joseph Council, Knights of Columbus. He was also active along with his wife, serving as co-chairs of the Capital Campaign for the new church in 2000. At his former parish of St. Hedwig’s, he coached the CYO baseball and basketball teams. He was also active in the Boy Scouts. He served on the Eagle review board and was a merit badge counselor. For most of his adult life, Joe served on the boards of many organizations and agencies including the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, Delco Blind/Sight Center, Aston Business and Professional Association, Aston Township Lions Club, Delaware County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, Valley Forge Council Boy Scouts of America, St. James Alumni Association and Chester Business Association. He was chairman of the Chamber Foundation Board. Joe was a past president of the Aston Township Lions Club and served as vice president of the Aston Business and Professional Association and St. James Alumni Association. His other memberships included the American and Pennsylvania Institutes of Certified Public Accountants, Men of Malvern, Institute of Management Accountants, Delaware County Estate Planning Council, Villanova Alumni Association, St. James Alumni Association, and Serra Club of Delaware County. Joe was the recipient of a few awards including the 1997 Distinguished Small Business Person of the Year Award from the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, 1996; Key Volunteer Certificate of Recognition from the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, 1992 and 1993; Certificate of Appreciation from the Delco Blind/Sight Center; 2000 Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Recognition Award; and 2004 Father Donnelly Knights of Columbus Man of the Year. In September 2008 he was inducted into the St. James High School Alumni Class of 2008 Wall of Honor. He was the son of the late Joseph S. Glowacki who died in September 1973 and Blanche Najmola Glowacki who died in January 2005. Survivors: Wife of nearly 60 years, Joan (Takach) Glowacki; sons Joseph R. (Mary Ann) of Fort Myers, FL, Thomas of Mooresville, NC, Patrick (Liz) of Aston; daughter Mary Jane Przywitowski (Patrick) of Aston; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday 9:00 am to 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church 3255 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral mass 11am. Interment will be at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. Arrangements Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020