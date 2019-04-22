|
|
Joseph J. Mormando Sr. “Joe” age 95 a longtime resident of Folcroft passed away on April 19, 2019. A 1940 graduate of Overbrook High School, Joe served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired in 1998 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a Labor and Industry Inspector and was still active as President of the AFSCME retirees. He is predeceased by his son Joseph J. Mormando Jr., stepdaughter Stephanie Harrington, grandson Joseph Lohr, sister Lucy Stratton and brothers John, Samuel and Philip Mormando. Survivors: Beloved husband of Patricia Mormando, loving father of Sandy (Junior) Oliva, Lena Mormando and John Mormando, dear brother of Theresa Contrisciano, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10am, Sat., April 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2 Franklin Ave. Morton, PA. 19070 Viewing: 6-9 Friday at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 and 9-9:45am at the church on Saturday. Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers contributions to the 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019