Joseph J. Sivak, known as “Transmission Joe”, a longtime resident off Norwood, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ridley Park, Pa. and was the son of the late Joseph and Ethel Sivak. Joe was employed as a transmission mechanic for over 37 years at Pat’s Transmissions in Folsom. He was known as the best transmissions mechanic in Delaware County. He loved street rods and putting transmissions in all kinds of cars. He was a member of the Delaware County Street Rod Association. Joe was skilled at woodworking and enjoyed trips to the shore. His passion was his family and he especially had an endearing love for his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita; his children Kurt Sivak (Amanda) and Kim Maria Sivak; his grandchildren Kurt, Jr. and Aliya; his brother Bruce Sivak (Pam), and his several nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be held on Thursday, May 30th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074 There will be a Visitation on Thursday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to Joe’s Grandchildren Education Fund, c/o the family at 2 Circle Lane, Norwood, Pa. 19074 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. 19074 www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 28, 2019