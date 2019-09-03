|
|
Joseph John Wettlaufer, of Ridley Park passed peacefully on August 27, 2019 at age 56.
Joe was a former longtime resident of Darby, PA. Joe was a 1981 graduate of Darby-Colwyn High School where he was the captain of the football and baseball teams. During his childhood, Joe played football for the Colwyn Comets, baseball for Darby Little League and basketball for BVM CYO. Joe was also involved in multiple dart leagues throughout Delaware County. Joe was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and especially enjoyed going to Temple football games. Joe loved going to Wildwood and lived there for part of his life. Joe had an infectious personality and was very loyal to his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all whom he touched.
Joe is survived by his loving parents Dolores (nee D'Allesandro) and Carl Wettlaufer, his loving brothers Carl (The Late Susan), Dennis (Laura), and Pete (Tara) Wettlaufer, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and a numerous amount of friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Thursday September 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at the Danjolell- Barone Memorial Home, 908 South Providence Rd, Wallingford PA 19086. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers please make Memorial contributions to the .
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 3, 2019