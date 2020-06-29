Joseph L. Pilkington, Jr., 77, of Linwood, PA, passed away at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Joe had the strength of a lion and a heart of gold that came to rest on June 25, 2020. Joe was born and raised in Chester, PA. He earned many awards during his time as a volunteer fire fighter at Feltonville Fire Company. He was an accomplished shuffleboard and softball player and an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. He had a work ethic to be admired and spent many years working at Gretz Beer Distributor, the former Delco Beverage, until he retired in December, 2001. Above all, Joe was a family man. He was a loving son and brother, a devoted husband, an amazing father and pop-pop and a truly special uncle, cousin and friend. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph L. and Madelene (Muffley) Pilkington; 5 sisters, Marian Shelton, Lillian Spangler, Shirley Yori, Gladys Bruton and Darlene Cardwell; 3 brothers, Francis “Pete” Pilkington, Roy “Sonny” Pilkington, and Robert “Bob” Pilkington. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth C. Pilkington; daughter, Sherry Harbison, (husband William-deceased); sons, Joseph Pilkington III, (Donna), Steven Pilkington, (wife Jackie); daughter, Jenifer Bowman, (husband Carl); 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 2 in the near future; sisters in law, Mary Holand, Joanne Moretti and Angie Pilkington and many nieces and nephews. Joe will be missed but never forgotten. His legacy will live on through all that knew and loved him. There will be no funeral services at this time. A Celebration Of Life for Joe will be held at a future date.