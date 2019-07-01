Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Blessed Virgin Mary Church
1101 Main Street
Darby, PA
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Virgin Mary Church
1101 Main Street
Darby, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Virgin Mary Church
1101 Main Street
Darby, PA
Rev. Monsignor Joseph M. Corley, 73, Pastor of Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Darby, went home to God Saturday, June 29 at the Villa St. Joseph, surrounded by family and friends who loved him.
Born in Philadelphia he was the son of the late Andrew and Gertrude (nee Pheifer) Corley. He was also pre-deceased by his brother Andrew B. "Bud" Corley.
The reception of the Body will be held Tuesday, July 2, 4pm at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA 19023. A viewing will follow from 4pm - 6:30pm and a Mass for the Parishioners will begin at 7pm.
Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap. will celebrate the Funeral Mass Wednesday July 3, 11am preceded by a viewing after 9am in the Church.
He is survived by his brother Fred (Marge) Corley, nieces and nephews, David, Bill (Carolyn), Jennifer (Mike), Deann (Bill), Marissa, Jessica, Johnathan, Michelle, Patrick, Mitchell, and Maddie.
Interment will be Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem Twp., Bucks County.
Arrangements are by Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd., Darby & Aldan, PA. Online condolences and obituary at www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on July 1, 2019
