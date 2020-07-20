(1933-2020) Joseph M. Orfanelli, age 87 of Norwood, PA passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020 Predeceased by his son Thomas Orfanelli (Roseann) and his brothers, Anthony and Robert Orfanelli. Survived by his Beloved wife of 61 yrs., Carol (Nee Piccione), his children, Joseph Jr. (Ann), Steven, Daniel (Lisa), Donna Petril (Tony) and Debbie McElroy (Steve). His 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law Roseann Orfanelli also his brother Thomas Orfanelli. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wednesday, July 22th 7:00PM-9:00PM at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008, and on Thursday, July 23, from 9:30 AM-10:45 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Gabriel’s Church, 233 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in Joe’s name may be made to St. Gabriel’s Church 233 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074 would be appreciated. Arr: Danjolell – Barone Memorial Home