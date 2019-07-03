Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
R T Foard & Gee Funeral Home
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 E Main St
Elkton, MD
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
455 Bow Street,
Elkton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
455 Bow Street
Elkton, MD
View Map
1932 - 2019
Joseph McGlinn Sr. Obituary
Joseph Paul McGlinn Sr., age 86 loving husband of Kathryn Theresa, passed away on June 28, 2019 in Elkton, MD. He was born on August 13, 1932 at home on 20th Street in Chester, PA to the late Hugh and Marguerite Ferguson McGlinn of Parkside, PA. Joe began his working career at the age of 9 and continued working many unique and varied jobs until his retirement from Huntsman Polypropylene where he had worked for 24 years, retiring in 1990. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving 4 years active duty during the Korean War on the USS Heermann Destroyer and 8 years in the reserves before he was honorably discharged. He was a pilot and owner of a plane for over 30 years and enjoyed flying. Joe also enjoyed dancing, old time music and was always tinkering out in his sheds. Joe is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kathryn Theresa and his first wife of 32 years, Kitty Paige; son, Michael (Sue); son, Brian; daughter, Christine Altman (Jeremey); step-son, Timothy Holahan; step-daughter, Lynn Taylor (John); brother, Bobbie (Janie); sister, Ann Segich; He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by sons, Joseph and Marc; brothers, John and Hugh; and sisters, Vera Flynn, Alice Corradetti, Marie Savage, and Marguerite Jasinski. An evening viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Immaculate Conception Church” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 5, 2019
