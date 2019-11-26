|
|
Joseph Michael Ferrari, age 83, of Perkasie PA, died Wednesday October 30th 2019 at home surrounded by his loving Family. He was born September 6, 1936 in Clifton Heights PA, Son to the late Mary (née Rotella) and Peter Ferrari. Joe was an avid University of Notre Dame Football fan and an overall sports enthusiast. A man who loved music, golf and history, he spent countless hours at his passions and involved his family and friends to the enjoyment of all. Joe Ferrari is gone from our lives but will live forever in our hearts and memories. He leaves behind a wife Joan Ferrari (née Bennett) and three Daughters, Allison Morroney (Christopher) Cheryl Welch and Carla Allen (Kevin) and four Grandchildren, Caroline, Zoe, Brody and Riley. The Family is having a private memorial and encourages family and friends in lieu of flowers to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of America @ bgca.org
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019