Our thought and prayers are with you all at this time. We are so very sorry for you loss.
Jim and Lorie Higgins and family.
Joseph N. Bongiovanni III of Bryn Mawr, PA, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Katherine (nee O’Keefe) Bongiovanni, children Mary Elizabeth (Jennifer K. Baker), Joseph N. Bongiovanni IV, Esq (Anne), and four grandchildren (Katherine, Quin, Michael and Harrison). He is also survived by his sister Elisa Bongiovanni, Esq. and his brother Dr. Andrew Bongiovanni (Mary Pat) and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Hon. Joseph N. Bongiovanni Jr and Carmeline Bongiovanni (nee DeMasi). He was born and raised in Drexel Hill and Overbrook Farms, attended St. Joe’s Preparatory School, Haverford College and Temple University School of Law. He was in private law practice until his death and previously taught law and contracts at Temple University Fox School of Business. He also was an Editor of the 15 volume legal encyclopedia, Pennsylvania Transaction Guide. He was an active member of the Union League of Philadelphia for 46 years. Services are private due to Covid-19 pandemic. Friends may livestream the mass on the St. Denis of Havertown Church Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Saint-Denis-Church-1109742115732597/) on Thurs. 6/4/2020 starting at 11:00am. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to The Support Center for Child Advocates (www.sccalaw.org/donate-now/#honor) or the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation (www.mclefphila.org). Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.