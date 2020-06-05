I will miss Big Joe an awful lot. He always had a twinkle in his eye, and a thousand stories, all of them good. He loved his family so very much, and made you feel welcome whenever you were with him. Beyond his impressive legal career, bith representing so many and teaching so many, his amazing family is his true legacy, and I am so proud to consider them part of my own family.



Big Joe will be with us always: at every joyous gathering, and quietly, in every moment of need. But in between, he will no doubt be entertaining the masses of those who have predeceased him, including my own Dad and my husband, Don, who have no doubt bear hugged him hello, ordered a round of drinks at St. Peter's bar, and sat down to catch-up on the news, debate anything for any reason, just like old times, ponder the fate of the world, and above all, laugh. Rest in peace, we will miss you and carry you with us always. Xoxo

Holly rieck

Friend