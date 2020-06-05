Joseph N. Bongiovanni III, Esq. passed away peacefully at his home from a sudden heart attack on May 29, 2020, at the age of 75.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Katherine (née O'Keefe) Bongiovanni, children Mary Elizabeth (Jennifer K. Baker), Joseph N. Bongiovanni IV, Esq (Anne), and four grandchildren (Katherine, Quin, Michael and Harrison). He is also survived by his sister Elisa Bongiovanni, Esq. and his brother Dr. Andrew Bongiovanni (Mary Pat) as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends. He is predeceased in death by his parents, the Honorable Joseph N. Bongiovanni Jr and Carmeline Bongiovanni (née DeMasi).
He was born and raised in Drexel Hill and Overbrook Farms, and was a resident of Philadelphia for 55 years. Bongiovanni graduated from St. Joseph's Preparatory School in 1962, studied classical languages and philosophy at Haverford College (1966), and received his Juris Doctor from the Temple University School of Law (1969).
Bongiovanni was an active member of the Pennsylvania legal system for more than five decades, applying his experience and study of law to endeavors in judges' chambers as a clerk; in the courtroom as a defense trial attorney; in the lecture hall as a professor; behind a desk as an editor and author; and in the boardroom as an advisor to small businesses, professional organizations, charitable foundations, and political committees.
Early in his career he clerked for several Philadelphia judges including the Honorable Nicholas A. Cipriani, the late Honorable Theodore L. Reimel, the late Honorable G. Fred DiBona, as well as his father, the late Honorable Joseph N. Bongiovanni, Jr.
He was founding partner of the Center City law firm of Bongiovanni & Berger, and in Media, PA with Joseph Bullen III. Initially, he focused on litigation, both criminal and commercial. Bongiovanni litigated cases involving First Amendment Rights, defended capital cases in trial and appellate courts in Philadelphia, and tried criminal cases in the federal courts of New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Florida, and other jurisdictions.
Throughout his legal career, Bongiovanni was dedicated to the citizens of Philadelphia and the legal community. In the late 70s and early 80s, Bongiovanni served as co-counsel in the ABSCAM corruption cases. He was elected as an Alternate Delegate to three Republican National Conventions and in 2001 ran for Philadelphia District Attorney against Democratic incumbent, Lynne Abraham, during which he received the endorsement of The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News.
He remained in private law practice until his death, and previously taught law and contracts at Temple University Fox School of Business for more than 35 years. He was also an Editor of the 15-volume legal encyclopedia, Pennsylvania Transaction Guide and co-authored ""Organizing a Company: 25 Keys to Choosing a Business Structure,"" for the New York Times Pocket MBA Series. He was panel member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Discipline Board, past chancellor of the Justinian Society of Philadelphia and past chairman of the Philadelphia Bar Association Small Business Committee.
Bongiovanni served on a committee to raise awareness and funding for Huntington Disease and was an active member of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation. He was a member of the Union League of Philadelphia for 46 years as well as the Clover Club, Bala Golf Club and the Federalist Society.
Bongiovanni was an avid reader and an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with lifelong friends. An entertaining storyteller, he is remembered for his loyalty and generosity to countless friends and associates. He was most passionate about his family, often referring to his beloved wife, Mary, as his high school sweetheart. Both of his children followed in his footsteps: his daughter, Mary Elizabeth, as an educator and his son, Joseph, who also graduated from Temple University Law School and is a civil defense attorney in Philadelphia. In his later years, despite a lengthy illness and multiple life-threatening medical conditions, he most delighted in his role as ""Pops"" to his four grandchildren whose love, antics, stories, and laughter brought him immeasurable joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to The Support Center for Child Advocates (www.sccalaw.org/donate-now/#honor) or the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation (www.mclefphila.org).
Published in Daily Times on Jun. 5, 2020.