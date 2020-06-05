Joseph N. Bongiovanni III, Esq.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph N. Bongiovanni III, Esq. passed away peacefully at his home from a sudden heart attack on May 29, 2020, at the age of 75.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Katherine (née O'Keefe) Bongiovanni, children Mary Elizabeth (Jennifer K. Baker), Joseph N. Bongiovanni IV, Esq (Anne), and four grandchildren (Katherine, Quin, Michael and Harrison). He is also survived by his sister Elisa Bongiovanni, Esq. and his brother Dr. Andrew Bongiovanni (Mary Pat) as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends. He is predeceased in death by his parents, the Honorable Joseph N. Bongiovanni Jr and Carmeline Bongiovanni (née DeMasi).
He was born and raised in Drexel Hill and Overbrook Farms, and was a resident of Philadelphia for 55 years. Bongiovanni graduated from St. Joseph's Preparatory School in 1962, studied classical languages and philosophy at Haverford College (1966), and received his Juris Doctor from the Temple University School of Law (1969).
Bongiovanni was an active member of the Pennsylvania legal system for more than five decades, applying his experience and study of law to endeavors in judges' chambers as a clerk; in the courtroom as a defense trial attorney; in the lecture hall as a professor; behind a desk as an editor and author; and in the boardroom as an advisor to small businesses, professional organizations, charitable foundations, and political committees.
Early in his career he clerked for several Philadelphia judges including the Honorable Nicholas A. Cipriani, the late Honorable Theodore L. Reimel, the late Honorable G. Fred DiBona, as well as his father, the late Honorable Joseph N. Bongiovanni, Jr.
He was founding partner of the Center City law firm of Bongiovanni & Berger, and in Media, PA with Joseph Bullen III. Initially, he focused on litigation, both criminal and commercial. Bongiovanni litigated cases involving First Amendment Rights, defended capital cases in trial and appellate courts in Philadelphia, and tried criminal cases in the federal courts of New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Florida, and other jurisdictions.
Throughout his legal career, Bongiovanni was dedicated to the citizens of Philadelphia and the legal community. In the late 70s and early 80s, Bongiovanni served as co-counsel in the ABSCAM corruption cases. He was elected as an Alternate Delegate to three Republican National Conventions and in 2001 ran for Philadelphia District Attorney against Democratic incumbent, Lynne Abraham, during which he received the endorsement of The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News.
He remained in private law practice until his death, and previously taught law and contracts at Temple University Fox School of Business for more than 35 years. He was also an Editor of the 15-volume legal encyclopedia, Pennsylvania Transaction Guide and co-authored ""Organizing a Company: 25 Keys to Choosing a Business Structure,"" for the New York Times Pocket MBA Series. He was panel member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Discipline Board, past chancellor of the Justinian Society of Philadelphia and past chairman of the Philadelphia Bar Association Small Business Committee.
Bongiovanni served on a committee to raise awareness and funding for Huntington Disease and was an active member of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation. He was a member of the Union League of Philadelphia for 46 years as well as the Clover Club, Bala Golf Club and the Federalist Society.
Bongiovanni was an avid reader and an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with lifelong friends. An entertaining storyteller, he is remembered for his loyalty and generosity to countless friends and associates. He was most passionate about his family, often referring to his beloved wife, Mary, as his high school sweetheart. Both of his children followed in his footsteps: his daughter, Mary Elizabeth, as an educator and his son, Joseph, who also graduated from Temple University Law School and is a civil defense attorney in Philadelphia. In his later years, despite a lengthy illness and multiple life-threatening medical conditions, he most delighted in his role as ""Pops"" to his four grandchildren whose love, antics, stories, and laughter brought him immeasurable joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to The Support Center for Child Advocates (www.sccalaw.org/donate-now/#honor) or the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation (www.mclefphila.org).
Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore.
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
livestream the mass virtually on the St. Denis of Havertown Church Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/Saint-Denis-Church-1109742115732597/ )
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
June 4, 2020
You were my cousin and Godfather. I will always look up to you.
Mark DeMasi
Family
June 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janice Campolongo
June 4, 2020
Dear Mary
What sad day. A truly brilliant and charismatic man. We were in the same freshman class at the Prep. He and his family extended their friend ship and kindness to me. Your children should know how brilliant,witty and inciteful he was in debate at the Prep.
Mary my prayers and condolences for you and your family for a great guy.
Ed Golderer
Friend
June 4, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. We really enjoyed looking at the pictures of a live well lived and well loved! In the black and white school photo you can see how much Quin looks like him. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
- Jill, Michael, Maggie and Grace Monahan.
Jill Monahan
Friend
June 3, 2020
Beautiful testament to your Father! I know that he is very proud of you, your sister, and your families! May his memory be a blessing.
Rosalind Karlin
Friend
June 3, 2020
I will miss Big Joe an awful lot. He always had a twinkle in his eye, and a thousand stories, all of them good. He loved his family so very much, and made you feel welcome whenever you were with him. Beyond his impressive legal career, bith representing so many and teaching so many, his amazing family is his true legacy, and I am so proud to consider them part of my own family.

Big Joe will be with us always: at every joyous gathering, and quietly, in every moment of need. But in between, he will no doubt be entertaining the masses of those who have predeceased him, including my own Dad and my husband, Don, who have no doubt bear hugged him hello, ordered a round of drinks at St. Peter's bar, and sat down to catch-up on the news, debate anything for any reason, just like old times, ponder the fate of the world, and above all, laugh. Rest in peace, we will miss you and carry you with us always. Xoxo
Holly rieck
Friend
June 3, 2020
My condolences to the Bongiovanni family. Dr. Bongiovanni III was my professor at Temple University. He was a great and brilliant man and he changed my life. I will never forget him. God bless the Bongiovanni family!
Thomas Li
Student
June 3, 2020
My deepest condolences,. Prayers and love go out to all the Bongiovanni's
Kathy DeMasi
Family
June 3, 2020
As a long time employee of the Palm Restaurant, I was afforded the opportunity to get to know Joe. To me he was a man of subtle humor and intelligence. I loved having conversations with him. And, it makes me sad to know I wont see him and his mischievous grin.
Cheers and all the best to him and his family
Phillip Appleby
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Dear Mary and family, My condolences to you. I will keep you in my prayers.
Linda Keogh Fullem
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melinda and Patrick McDonald
Friend
June 2, 2020
Joe was a wonderful Man, Mentor and Most of all Friend to so many....Truly Unforgettable. May God bless you Mary and your family and give you Peace.
Margaret Hayes-Clot
Friend
June 2, 2020
Mary and the family: Trish and I are devastated to learn of Joe's passing. Please accept our deepest sympathy and warmest thoughts. It's a long time since we served Mass together as altar boys, at St. Callistus. High school, law practice, Justinian Society (where I succeeded Joe as Chancellor), the Bar Association 'wars', Overbrook Farms, running into him at the Italian Bistro or in so many City Hall courtrooms - I can't remember a time when Joe wasn't in or near my life. He was a dear friend. Rest well, Joseph!
Hank & Trish Lunardi
June 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Michelle (Vandiver) Ovelman
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
I remember Joe with great fondness. We were Temple Law classmates and even on the dreariest of days his irrepressible good humor was a source of joy. In 1968 he served as campaign treasurer for the indefatigable Harold Stassen who was running for the Republican nomination for President for the 7th time. Joe quipped that if Stassen won he might have to drop out of law school to become Secretary of the Treasury . He was a very funny guy. My condolences to his beautiful and gracious wife, Mary, and to his family.
George Shanks
Classmate
June 2, 2020
Joe was a great friend to 3 generations of my family. He will be sorely missed. I'd like to extend my deepest condolences to the entire Bongiovanni family.
Scott Ronayne
June 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Brian Krase
June 2, 2020
We are all very sorry and grieved by Joe's passing. He was a very fine attorney, a great neighbor, and very good friend of ours for so many years. We shall miss him. Our deepest condolences to his family.
Marguerite DeSanctis
Friend
June 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Bongiovanni Family for the loss of your loved one, Joseph, III, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
June 2, 2020
Joe gave me my first chance and continues to influence me every day. When he smiled or laughed it made my day. The world is less bright without him. Keeping you all in my thoughts right there with Joe.
Brian Clot
Student
June 1, 2020
Our thought and prayers are with you all at this time. We are so very sorry for you loss.
Jim and Lorie Higgins and family.
Lorie Highins
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved