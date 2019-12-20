|
|
1933-2019 Joseph N. Rogers, 86, of Glen Mills died December 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Francis Joseph and Mary Virginia Clark Rogers, he lived in Aston before moving to his late residence one year ago. Joe was a graduate of John Bartram High School, class of 1951 and was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed as a Freight Accountant at Conrail for 39 years before retiring in 1990. Joe was an avid Philadelphia sports and Notre Dame football fan, he loved the ocean and spending time in Sea Isle but most important was time with his family. He was brother of the late Margaret Newton, Agnes Jones, Francis Rogers and Betty Cameron. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan M. Gibson Rogers, his children; Joseph Rogers (Meg), Joan Coleman (Michael), Thomas Rogers (Michele), Patrick Rogers (Jeannie) and Denis Rogers (Karen), also 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Dorothy R.C. Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill. Visitation 6 to 9 PM Thursday and 8:30 to 9:30 AM Friday and the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Assn., 600 Reed Rd., #104, Broomall, PA 19008. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019