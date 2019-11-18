|
Joseph P. Schum, age 88, of Chester, PA, formerly of Brookhaven, PA, died Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born May 29, 1931 in Pottsville, PA. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Joe was employed and retired from Clifton Precision. He was a member of North Chester Baptist Church. Joe played senior softball and enjoyed the Phillies and Eagles. Son of the late Joseph and Ethel (Picton) Schumm; brother of the late William, Francis, Teresa, Mary and Rose. Survivors: Loving Wife of 66 years: Florence (Birney) Schum. Daughters: Nancy (Jim) McCarnan of Smyrna, DE and Suzanne (Millard) Walls of Middletown Twp., PA. Grandchildren: Erin and Patrick Walls. Brother: Robert (Helen) Schumm of Ronks, PA. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, November 21st from 9:30-10:45AM at the North Chester Baptist Church, 2331 Providence Ave, Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Service: Thursday, November 21st at 11:00AM at the church. Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: North Chester Baptist Church at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019