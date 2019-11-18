Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
North Chester Baptist Church
2331 Providence Ave
Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
North Chester Baptist Church
2331 Providence Ave
Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Schum


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Schum Obituary
Joseph P. Schum, age 88, of Chester, PA, formerly of Brookhaven, PA, died Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born May 29, 1931 in Pottsville, PA. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Joe was employed and retired from Clifton Precision. He was a member of North Chester Baptist Church. Joe played senior softball and enjoyed the Phillies and Eagles. Son of the late Joseph and Ethel (Picton) Schumm; brother of the late William, Francis, Teresa, Mary and Rose. Survivors: Loving Wife of 66 years: Florence (Birney) Schum. Daughters: Nancy (Jim) McCarnan of Smyrna, DE and Suzanne (Millard) Walls of Middletown Twp., PA. Grandchildren: Erin and Patrick Walls. Brother: Robert (Helen) Schumm of Ronks, PA. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, November 21st from 9:30-10:45AM at the North Chester Baptist Church, 2331 Providence Ave, Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Service: Thursday, November 21st at 11:00AM at the church. Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: North Chester Baptist Church at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -