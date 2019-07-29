Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Patrick Dougherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Patrick Dougherty Obituary
Joseph Patrick Dougherty, 72 of Newtown Square, formerly of Upper Darby, Pa, passed away after a lengthy illness on July 26, at Coatesville VA Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:00am St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 and to his Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00am in the Church. Burial St. Denis Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Coatesville VA Medical Voluntary Services, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA. 19320. For full obituary go to olearyfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.