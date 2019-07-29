|
Joseph Patrick Dougherty, 72 of Newtown Square, formerly of Upper Darby, Pa, passed away after a lengthy illness on July 26, at Coatesville VA Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:00am St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 and to his Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00am in the Church. Burial St. Denis Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Coatesville VA Medical Voluntary Services, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA. 19320. For full obituary go to olearyfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019