1/1
Joseph Piorkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Piorkowski, age 90 of West Chester, PA passed away on November 25, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. Born to Bernard & Helen Lukesh Piorkowski in Wyoming, PA, Joe was a longtime resident of West Chester, PA previously residing in Glen Mills, PA. Joe received his Bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in 1953 as well as his Master’s degree in Health Counseling & Education in 1954. Joe was a starting guard on the Penn State Basketball team from 1951-1953. In his last home game, “Perk” was carried off the court after scoring the first 100th point in Penn State history with a 40 foot set shot, for which he was given the game ball which was later enshrined in Penn State’s All Sports Museum. Although Joe was drafted to the Baltimore Bullets, his true passion was education. He embarked on a life-long career devoted to assisting young people in several different capacities including coach, teacher, counselor, and administrator. He was instrumental in opening Sun Valley High School. He then turned to higher education and was pivotal in the formation and organization of Delaware County Community College where he served as a longtime educator, and eventually retired as Director of Admissions & Records after 25 years of service. Joe was honored to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. He was a member of St. Simon & Jude Catholic Church and was devoted to his faith. He was proud of his Polish heritage, loved to listen to and dance to Polkas, and always serenaded his children on their birthdays with Sto Lat (Polish happy birthday). He instilled in his children the values of hard work and dedication. Joe was an avid sports fan, but he most relished watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Piorkowski. Joe is survived by his wife of 28 years, Florence S. Piorkowski, children, Dr. Joseph D. Piorkowski, Jr., Anne Hovis, Michael Piorkowski, Dr. Elizabeth Ruskey and her husband, John, Dr. Thomas Piorkowski and his wife, Janice, and Christine Barth & her husband Rob, stepchildren, Gary Kovach and Barry Kovach, 11 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. A visitation will be held on November 30, 2020, Monday, 9-10AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00AM at St. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA. Interment, Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Penn State University Men’s Basketball or the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Simon and Jude Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved