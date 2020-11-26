Joseph D. Piorkowski, age 90 of West Chester, PA passed away on November 25, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. Born to Bernard & Helen Lukesh Piorkowski in Wyoming, PA, Joe was a longtime resident of West Chester, PA previously residing in Glen Mills, PA. Joe received his Bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in 1953 as well as his Master’s degree in Health Counseling & Education in 1954. Joe was a starting guard on the Penn State Basketball team from 1951-1953. In his last home game, “Perk” was carried off the court after scoring the first 100th point in Penn State history with a 40 foot set shot, for which he was given the game ball which was later enshrined in Penn State’s All Sports Museum. Although Joe was drafted to the Baltimore Bullets, his true passion was education. He embarked on a life-long career devoted to assisting young people in several different capacities including coach, teacher, counselor, and administrator. He was instrumental in opening Sun Valley High School. He then turned to higher education and was pivotal in the formation and organization of Delaware County Community College where he served as a longtime educator, and eventually retired as Director of Admissions & Records after 25 years of service. Joe was honored to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. He was a member of St. Simon & Jude Catholic Church and was devoted to his faith. He was proud of his Polish heritage, loved to listen to and dance to Polkas, and always serenaded his children on their birthdays with Sto Lat (Polish happy birthday). He instilled in his children the values of hard work and dedication. Joe was an avid sports fan, but he most relished watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Piorkowski. Joe is survived by his wife of 28 years, Florence S. Piorkowski, children, Dr. Joseph D. Piorkowski, Jr., Anne Hovis, Michael Piorkowski, Dr. Elizabeth Ruskey and her husband, John, Dr. Thomas Piorkowski and his wife, Janice, and Christine Barth & her husband Rob, stepchildren, Gary Kovach and Barry Kovach, 11 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. A visitation will be held on November 30, 2020, Monday, 9-10AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00AM at St. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA. Interment, Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Penn State University Men’s Basketball or the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com