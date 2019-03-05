|
Joseph R. McHugh, 64, a resident of Glenolden, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 at the Crozer-Keystone Hospice Residence at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas and Jessie McHugh. Joe was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and attended Gannon College in Erie, Pa. He was employed as a marketing representative for the KeyStone Center in Chester for a number of years. Joe was an avid reader who also enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his children, Justin, Rachel, and Christian; his siblings, Thomas (Arlene), Patricia (Patrick), and Richard (Lee Ann); his three grandchildren, Berkay, James, and Maureen; and by his many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to his Prayer Service on Saturday, March 9th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a Visitation time on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to an education fund for C.J. would be appreciated and can be sent in care of The Franklin Mint Credit Union, 5 Hillman Drive, Suite 100, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317 in the name of Christian Joseph McHugh. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019