Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
110 Park St
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
110 Park St
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Joseph R. Patterson, age 84, of Ridley Park, formerly of Roxborough, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was graduate of West Catholic High School and Saint Joseph’s University. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Agnes Patterson; siblings, Eileen Brandley and Lawrence “Larry” Patterson, and nephew, Michael Toner. His survivors include his sister, Maryanne (Jim) Toner; niece, Coleen (Tom) Voutsinas; nephew, Patrick (Maria) Toner; 3 great nieces; 1 great nephew, and 1 great great nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Saturday, from 9-10 am at St. Madeline’s Church, Penn and Morton Streets, Ridley Park. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 am. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa. Memorial donations to St. Madeline’s Church, 110 Park Street, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019
