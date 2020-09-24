Joseph Raymond Cotumaccio Jr. passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones. His family remembers him as a genuine, kind, and generous man. He was also known to many as Sonny, God Father, Philadelphia Joe, Uncle Joe and Pop-Pop. Funeral services took place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Joseph was born in South Philadelphia on September 21, 1930 to Joseph & Mary Cotumaccio. He graduated from Sharon Hill High School class of 1949 and continued his education at Temple University earning his electrical contracting license. After his service in the US Airforce Joe worked, managed, and became owner of his father’s electrical business: Joseph Cotumaccio and Sons. Due to his training and dedicated work ethic he was able to develop Joseph Cotumaccio & Sons into a highly respected electrical contractor throughout Philadelphia and Delaware Counties. An Air Force Veteran, he loved everything about airplanes: collected books, model WW2 planes, and visited aviation museums. He was a giver and actively involved in organizations like: Knights of Columbus, National Electrical Contractors Assoc, Boy Scouts of America (as a Scout Master), Saint Anastasia’s Parish, and the Malvern Laymens Retreat League. He took pride in his work and was a skilled craftsman. You can see this on display in the house he built in Broomall, where he and Helen raised their family. Joseph is survived by his wife, Helen Cotumaccio; his children Linda (Bruce) Niccolo, Joseph Cotumaccio III, and Lisa (Mark) Welch; his grandchildren Valerie (August) Semple, Michele Cotumaccio, Michael Welch, Marcus Welch, Raymond Niccolo, Brenton Niccolo, Miles Welch, Elizabeth Welch, and Tyler Niccolo; and his great granddaughter Charlotte Rose Semple. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joan Harrison, Filomina Iannarella, Julia Covert, and Robert Cotumaccio. It is fitting that at the time of his death Joe was surrounded by the family he built in the home that he built. For years the house was a community landmark for his Christmas holiday displays as Joe would elaborately decorate the house and yard, sharing his love of the season. Originally, he decorated it himself, when his children were old enough it became a family project. In the later years it become a bonding project between him and his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Amigos DeJesus Orphanage, at 2200 Byberry Road, Suite 110, Hatboro, Pa. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
