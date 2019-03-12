Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Joseph “Eight Ball” Salerno, age 58, of Broomall, PA, passed away on March 11, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John and Marie (nee Franchetti) Salerno. Joseph worked for Villanova University as an HVAC Specialist for over 30 years. Joseph was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” (nee Raiburn) Salerno. He is also survived by his twin brother, John Salerno, his sisters, Fran Drake (Bill), Stephanie “Stevie” Vona (Roger) and Carol Gambino (Sonny); and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Sunday evening, March 17, 2019, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and again Monday, 9:00 – 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
