Joseph Soravia, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday January 6, 2020. He was survived by his nieces Jean Moore and Anna (Moore) Tripler, and Anna’s 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Anselmo Soravia and Ann (Sponga) Soravia, as well as his siblings Alfred Soravia, Bart Soravia, Victor Soravia and Catherine (Soravia) Moore. Army SFC Joseph Francis Soravia went to be with his Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020. He died at age 92. He was born on August 29, 1927 in Upper Darby, Pa and attended high school at Lansdowne Public School. Joseph entered the U.S. Army when WWII ended in 1946 into 1947, and again served in the Korean War from 1952-1956 as part of the Army band playing his favorite instrument, the drums, for the troops. After returning from the Army in 1956, Joseph continued to pursue his passion for drumming with various big bands. He was a member of The Ambassadors and played regularly at the Inn of the Four Falls in the 1970’s. Calling hours will be Friday January 10th at 10:00 am at the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 followed by a 12:00 pm Christian Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery 626 Baily Rd. Yeadon, Pa 19050. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, Inc. https://kwva.us/?page=mem_donate or https://www.alz.org/nca/donate Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 9, 2020