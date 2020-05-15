Joseph Stankavage
Joseph Stankavage, age 82, a resident of Media, passed away May 14, 2020 in Darby, PA. Joe was born in Frackville, PA and was raised in Marcus Hook. He was a 1954 graduate of Ridley Park High School. He also resided in Glen Mills, West Chester, Aston, Chester, and Ocean City, NJ during his lifetime. Joe was employed with Scott Paper Co. until his retirement in 1994. He was an enthusiastic history buff who loved to garden, watch his grandchildren’s sports and activities, running, and spending time with his wife Joeie at the beach in Ocean City, NJ. Joe was a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas Council. Joe’s family would like to acknowledge the staff at The Residences of Glen Riddle and DaVita Dialysis for their love and support. He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Anna Stankavage; his wife: Josephine (Calvarese) Stankavage and his sister Dolores A. Majikas. Survivors: Children: Joseph Stankavage, Jeanne Platt (Jack), and Michael Stankavage (Tracy); Grandchildren: Andrew, Thomas, Michael, and Kaitlyn; and many Nieces and Nephews. Graveside Service: A Graveside service will be live streamed at 11 am on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Please go to www.nolanfidale.com to access the livestream link. Burial: St. Thomas The Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills. In Lieu of Flowers: donations may be mailed to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
