|
|
Joseph Sutsko, Jr., 70, of Brookhaven passed away on Sunday, February 2nd at Rosewood Gardens Nursing Home. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Air Force with whom he served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Sutsko, Sr. and he is survived by his mother, Susan Sutsko. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February, 7th at 10:30am at Our Lady of Charity Church in Brookhaven, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020