1991 - 2019 Joseph T. Gouck, age 28 of Wallingford passed away on July 20, 2019. Joseph grew up in Primos and was a graduate of Upper Darby High School. Joe was a compassionate and caring man who would do anything for anybody. He enjoyed the beach and fishing. Joe was a dedicated husband and father who believed that family was the most important thing in life. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Predeceased by his father, Neil DeArros. Survivors: Wife, Amanda (Sabatino) Gouck; children, Leah, Zoey & Bonnie; mother, Carolann (Mark) Polenski; siblings, Kelly DeArros Geiger, Theresa Coppock, Neilee Capstick, William Gouck, Paula Coulter, and Daniel Gouck. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, 7:00-9:00 PM at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights. Funeral Mass: Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. John Chrysostom, 615 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford. Interment: Private Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019