Joseph T. McGarvey, 82, of Danville and formerly of Downingtown, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on December 30, 1937 in Darby, PA, a son of the late Emma Cecelia (Orrell) and John Joseph McGarvey. He attended Waldron Academy in Merion and graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, the Class of 1956. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. He graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from LaSalle University in Philadelphia in 1965. He worked in sales and marketing in the graphic arts and printing industry. One of his accomplishments was working on classified technical publications for the United States space and missile programs. In his early years, he lived in Philadelphia and later Havertown. He married Linda J. (Horvath) McGarvey on October 16, 1965 and moved to Downingtown, where he lived for 22 years, and in 1998 they moved to the Danville area. Most recently, he served as the Judge of Elections for Valley Township in Montour County for more than a decade. He was an avid sports fan and loved to follow Notre Dame football, Duke basketball, and the Eagles. He also built reproduction flintlock (black powder) pistols. In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, Linda McGarvey; he is survived by a daughter: Joanne McGarvey of Danville; a son: Joseph McGarvey Jr. and wife Lisa Kaczar McGarvey of Medford, NJ and their two children: Keegan and Kayla; two brothers: John McGarvey of Malvern and Michael McGarvey of Havertown; as well as four nieces, two nephews, and their children. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church Street in Danville. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will provide flowers. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories of Joe and messages of support for the McGarvey family at www.BradyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020