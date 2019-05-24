|
|
Joseph T. (Joe) Miller, formerly of Glen Mills, PA passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Hypoluxo, FL at the age of 64. Joe was born in Chester, PA and grew up in Wilmington, DE where he attended Brandywine High School. Joe was the 8th round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles his Senior year. He chose college instead and became an outstanding hitter at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Widener University. After college he played professionally in the Houston Astros farm system. He further earned consecutive Delco League MVP awards, as well as various other honors throughout his passionate baseball career. His hobbies included golf, cooking and watching his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. He was ecstatic when the Eagles won the Super Bowl stating it was “the greatest day ever”. Joe worked for Glen Mills Schools in Glen Mills, PA. His last years were spent working at the Archstone Recovery Center of the Palm Beaches, FL. Joe’s hard work, dedication and passion allowed many to overcome their addictions and lead successful and productive lives. Joe is survived by his parents, Harry J. Miller and Doris G. Miller of Naples, FL; wife Victoria Bennett Miller of Hypoluxo, FL; sisters June Miller Kaitz (Jim) and Lynne Miller Mahoney (Phil); sons from previous marriages Jeffrey, Nicolas and Jordan; and nephews Matt, Brian and Kyle Kaitz and great niece Khloe Kaitz. Joe wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread in the Atlantic Ocean where he spent many happy, fun filled days.
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019