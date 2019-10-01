Home

Joseph Tarbutton of Boothwyn, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29 at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital. He is survived by his son Robert Tarbutton (Rachel) of Brookhaven and step-children Cindy Gatta of Wilmington, Dan Gatta (Maria) of Chicago, Larry Gatta (Sue) of West Chester, Jeff Gatta (Donna) of Brookhaven, and Joe Gatta (Jenn) of Phoenixville, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His sister Martha Kemfort of Boothwyn, and many nieces and nephews also survive him. He is pre-deceased by the love of his life, his wife Marian May Tarbutton; his parents, Joseph and Nellie Kennard Tarbutton, and siblings Bobby Kennard, Catherine Shropshire, Jack Shockley, Charlotte Craig, and Donald Tarbutton. After serving in the Navy during WWII at the young age of 17, Mr. Tarbutton had a rewarding and long career and was retired from Sun Oil Refinery. He spent his retirement years enjoying his summer home on the Sassafrass River with his wife and family. Boating and gardening were some of his hobbies. A funeral service will be held Friday October 4th at Pagano Funeral Home with visitation from 9:30 - 11:00AM followed by services. Burial, Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713. Many thanks to the compassionate teams at Foulk Manor South and Seasons Hospice, and to the many caretakers who have assisted us in our Dads final years. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019
