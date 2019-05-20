|
Joseph (Joe) W. Boudwin Sr., age 82 of Boothwyn, PA passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Joe was a lifelong resident of Boothwyn. He was a painter and eventually an HVAC engineer for the Public Ledger Building in Philadelphia before retiring in 2009. He was a lifelong member of Siloam U.M. Church and most recently attended Ewell St. Paul U.M. Church. Joe was a 50 year member of Concord Masonic Lodge 625 and the Knights Templar. He was a volunteer for Boy Scout Troop 443 and also served in the Army Reserves. Joe enjoyed traveling with his late wife, and meeting up with friends at area restaurants. Some knew him as “blue eyes” but it was his infectious smile and welcoming personality that will never be forgotten. Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Celia Jane Wooten Boudwin; his parents Willard and Alice Dennis Wooten and a sister Ella Mae Wallace. He is survived by 3 children, Joseph (Imelda) Boudwin, Cheryl (Joseph) deRosa, and Carolyn Ciavarelli; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Friday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at 11:00AM. Interment, Siloam U.M. Church Cemetery, Garnet Valley, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019