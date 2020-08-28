Joseph W. “Flash” Flasinski, age 92, of Parkside PA, passed away suddenly on August 26, 2020 at Lankanau Hospital in Wynnewood, PA. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Flash resided for more than 65 years in Parkside PA. A supervisor, Flash worked for Miller Flounders and Abbott’s Dairies for more than 33 years, before retiring in 1984. He attended Chester High School after which he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Flash was a founding member of Our Lady of Charity Catholic Church in Brookhaven, PA, where he volunteered for many years. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post #926. Flash was married 68 years to his beloved wife, Margaret Blythe Flasinski, who passed away in 2018. Also preceded in death are his parents Adam and Sophie (Szymurski) Flasinski, his six siblings, Walter, Edward, Sophie Klecko, Stella Bilinski, Hedy Smagala, Jean Elliott and Frank. Survivors: Children: Joseph (Mary Ellen), George (Mary Ann), Margaret Forbes (Joe), Rob (Michele) 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren whom he adored. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Wednesday, September 2nd from 10:30-11:15AM at The Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, September 2nd, 11:30am at The Church of Our Lady of Charity. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of Our Lady of Charity at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com