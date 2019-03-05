|
|
Joseph W. Liberato, Sr., 93, of Linwood passed away on Monday, March 4th at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Marcus Hook to the late Teadore and Maria Liberato. He was a veteran of the United States Army with whom he served in Europe during WWII. Joe was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception and Holy Saviour Catholic Churches. He worked for Conrail as a car inspector until his retirement. He was also a proud and active member for 36 years of the TWU Local 2015 Union. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Most of all he was devoted to and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was the proud father of 10 children. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, MaryAnna Liberato (2000); sons, Theodore, Joseph, Jr., Robert and Patrick Liberato; daughter, Mary Berrie; son-in-law, Jack Stubblebine; 11 siblings; 2 grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Stubblebine, Teresa Liberato, Catherine Flynn (Joseph), Margaret Liberato (David), Daniel Liberato (Janice); 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Church in Marcus Hook. Friends and family are invited to call on Friday evening from 6:30-8:30 at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St., Linwood, PA, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:15 in Church. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Donations in his name can be made to Main Line Hospice at https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/homecare-and-hospice-foundation/make-a-gift-online. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019