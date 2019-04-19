|
|
1948 - 2019 Joseph W. Schwartz of Yeadon passed away at home on April 8th. He was a volunteer at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. He is survived by a daughter Vanessa Stansbury; Son Joseph W. Schwartz Jr.; Two step children: Emmy Laughead and Robert Laughead; one Brother Edward Schwartz; three Sisters: Sally Alderman, Dorothy Michner and Beulah Hardy; eleven Grandchildren and three Great Grandhchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday April 25, 2019 10:00am at Talbert Funeral Parlor, 2500 Concord Road Chester Township. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2019