Joseph William Ross, Sr., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nancy Lou Wolfe Ross, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Born 1931 in Atlantic City, NJ, Joe was the son of the late William Alfred Ross and the late Caroline Coleman Ross. Joe proudly served our country during the Korean War as a Petty Officer Second Class in the United States Navy. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree he went on to work as a Mechanical Engineer, focusing on steam turbines for Westinghouse, at which time he earned his Master’s Degree at Drexel University. Joe was an active member of St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Aston, PA, and after moving to Chester County, he became a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Unionville, PA. Joe is survived by his sister Carol Donbaugh Mrljack (Joseph) of Carlisle, PA. and his six children, Joseph Ross, Jr. of Kennett Square, PA, Susan Evans (Robert) of Earleville, MD, Sandy DeWilde (John) of Morrisville, PA, John Glyshaw of Portland, OR, Karis Hollenbeck of Prospect Park, PA and Kathy Glyshaw (Kirk Nabors) of Columbia, MD; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren with one on the way. Joe’s inurnment will be held outdoors on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 109 E Doe Run Rd, Unionville, PA 19375. Masks are respectfully requested. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to St Michael’s Lutheran Church, 109 E Doe Run Rd, Unionville, PA 19375. To view Joe’s full online obituary and share condolences with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA