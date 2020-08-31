Josephine A. Nied Kertis, 88, of Ridley Park, died on August 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late William G. and Rosalie Graham Nied, she lived in Claymont, DE before moving to her late residence over 55 years ago. Josephine was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1950 and was a member of the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She had been employed at American Viscose as a Beamer. Josephine enjoyed crafting, knitting, sewing and beautiful cross stitching, she also loved cooking and playing the piano. She was mother of the late John M. Kertis and Janet B. McElroy and sister of the late William G., Albert G. and John Nied. She was the loving wife of 69 years to Frank Kertis, Sr., mother of Frank, Jr. (Kim), William G. (Rose), Stephen M. (Danielle) and Joanna Kertis, also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.whiteluttrell.com