Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Howat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine C. Gullo "Mom Mom Honey" Howat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine C. Gullo "Mom Mom Honey" Howat Obituary
1933-2019 Josephine C. “Mom Mom Honey” Gullo Howat, 86, of Eddystone, died on February 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Marcus Hook, she has lived at her late residence for 62 years. Mom Mom Honey was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and previously taught CCD classes at the church. She loved watching the Phillies, especially Mike Schmidt and Joe Montana was her favorite football player. She was wife of the late Robert J. Howat, Sr., who died in 2012; daughter of the late Samuel and Madeline Arena Gullo and was predeceased by 11 siblings. Mom Mom Honey is survived by her children, Robert J. Howat, Jr. (Norma), Joanne M. Giltinan (Late Joseph), Carol A. Caratello and Madeline “Lee” Morris (Ron); her sisters, Madeline DiRusso and Theresa Keenan; eight grandchildren and ten greatgrandchildren. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN38105 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.