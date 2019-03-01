|
1933-2019 Josephine C. “Mom Mom Honey” Gullo Howat, 86, of Eddystone, died on February 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Marcus Hook, she has lived at her late residence for 62 years. Mom Mom Honey was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and previously taught CCD classes at the church. She loved watching the Phillies, especially Mike Schmidt and Joe Montana was her favorite football player. She was wife of the late Robert J. Howat, Sr., who died in 2012; daughter of the late Samuel and Madeline Arena Gullo and was predeceased by 11 siblings. Mom Mom Honey is survived by her children, Robert J. Howat, Jr. (Norma), Joanne M. Giltinan (Late Joseph), Carol A. Caratello and Madeline “Lee” Morris (Ron); her sisters, Madeline DiRusso and Theresa Keenan; eight grandchildren and ten greatgrandchildren. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN38105 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2019