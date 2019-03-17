Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Josephine DeLuca Obituary
Josephine DeLuca, age 87, of Glenolden, passed away on March 15, 2019.
A devoted Mother and Nana, Josephine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when they attended musicals. She was admired by all who knew her because of her warm concern for others before herself.
She is predeceased by her husband, Eugene DeLuca; son Daniel Deluca; and her sisters Connie, Rita and Sara.
Survivors: Loving mother of Lisa (George) DeLuca-Rapone and Gina (Chris) Walter; cherished Nana of Dana Walter and Jessica Walter; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036.
Viewing: 9:30-11 am on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the Carelinkservices.org would be appreciated.
Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com.
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2019
