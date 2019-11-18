|
1925 - 2019 Josephine Dolores Wontroba, “Aunt Jo”, age 94 of Chester, went to Heaven, on 11/14/2019. Survived by her nieces and nephews: Frank Davis (Debbie), Richard Davis, Roman Staniak, Dorothy Woolaver, Josie Palombaro (Toby), Stephanie Davis, Frannie Wontroba, Janis Mucker (Dave), Mary Jo Cianci (Michael), Gary Wontroba (Kathy) and many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may attend Aunt Jo’s visitation on Saturday, 11/23/2019, 9:00 - 10:15 AM at St. Hedwig’s Church, 2623 W. 4th St., Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM, Interment IHM Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations in Aunt Jo’s name to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 100 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 Arrangements Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home, Trainer, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019