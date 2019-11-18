Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
(610) 494-6220
Josephine Wontroba
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St Hedwig's Roman Catholic Church
2623 West 4th Street
Chester, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St Hedwig's Roman Catholic Church
2623 West 4th Street
Chester, PA
Josephine Dolores "Aunt Jo" Wontroba


1925 - 2019
Josephine Dolores "Aunt Jo" Wontroba Obituary
1925 - 2019 Josephine Dolores Wontroba, “Aunt Jo”, age 94 of Chester, went to Heaven, on 11/14/2019. Survived by her nieces and nephews: Frank Davis (Debbie), Richard Davis, Roman Staniak, Dorothy Woolaver, Josie Palombaro (Toby), Stephanie Davis, Frannie Wontroba, Janis Mucker (Dave), Mary Jo Cianci (Michael), Gary Wontroba (Kathy) and many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may attend Aunt Jo’s visitation on Saturday, 11/23/2019, 9:00 - 10:15 AM at St. Hedwig’s Church, 2623 W. 4th St., Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM, Interment IHM Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations in Aunt Jo’s name to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 100 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 Arrangements Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home, Trainer, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019
